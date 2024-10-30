News & Insights

AnaptysBio weakness on competitor news a buying opportunity, says Guggenheim

October 30, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Guggenheim notes that Eli Lilly (LLY) indicated the removal of its PD-1 agonist program, peresolimab, from its pipeline chart in its Q3 earnings presentation, which has prompted a move lower in shares of AnaptysBio (ANAB). However, the firm believes Anaptys’ molecules are “differentiated as bona fide and potentially best-in-class checkpoint agonists” and continues to see a “highly favorable risk/reward” into the BTLA readout from the Phase 2b atopic dermatitis top-line results due in December. The firm would be buyers on today’s weakness and keeps a Buy rating on AnaptysBio, which it calls “the leader in the checkpoint agonist space.”

