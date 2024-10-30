AnaptysBio sinks 30% after Lilly slides show PD-1 agonist pulled

Shares of AnaptysBio (ANAB) are plummeting after earnings slides from Eli Lilly (LLY) showed the company removed peresolimab, a PD-1 agonist, from its mid-stage pipeline. AnaptysBio is developing its own PD-1 agonist, rosnilimab. The shares in premarket trading are down 31%, or $9.44, to $21.69.

