AnaptysBio Shares Up on Positive Top-Line Psoriasis Data

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB rose 6% after it announced positive top-line data from an interim analysis of its phase II GALLOP study on imsidolimab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). GPP is a rare, chronic, life-threatening, inflammatory disease. Shares of the company have increased 9.3% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 3.1%.

In the study, patients were treated with a 750mg intravenous induction dose of imsidolimabon day 1, followed by monthly 100mg subcutaneous doses on days 29, 57 and 85. The data from the eight patients enrolled in the study showed that six out of eight (75%) patients treated with imsidolimab monotherapy achieved the primary endpoint of improvement in the CGI scale on day 29. Two out of eight (25%) patients were considered to have not met the primary endpoint because they dropped out of the studybefore day 29.

Japanese Dermatology Association severity index (mJDA-SI) total score, which incorporates both dermatological and systemic aspects of GPP, decreased on an average by 29% on day 8 and 54% on day 29. Erythema with skin pustules decreased 60% on day 8 and 94% on day 29. Serum C-reactive protein (CRP), which is an indicator of systemic inflammation, was normal (less than 5 mg/L) for five of the six patients achieving the primary endpoint on day 29.

AnaptysBio expects to attend an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA by the end of 2020 and plans to report full data from the study at a medical conference in 2021.

Apart from GPP, the company plans to advance the development of imsidolimabin multiple inflammatory indications associated with IL-36 pathway dysregulation. Enrollment has been completed in POPLAR, a phase II study of imsidolimab in PPP, and top-line data is anticipated in the first quarter of 2021. Further, clinical development of imsidolimab is being expanded into two additional indications — EGFR-mediated skin toxicity and ichthyosis — wherein phase II studies are expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

AnaptysBio, Inc. Price

AnaptysBio, Inc. price | AnaptysBio, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank &Stocks to Consider

AnaptysBio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include Emergent Biosolutions Inc. EBS, Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. AVEO. While Emergent and Castle Biosciences sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AVEO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Emergent’s earnings estimates have increased from $4.03 to $6.61 for 2020 and from $5.07 to $8.42 for 2021 over the past 90 days. Shares of the company have increased 78.5% year to date.

Castle Biosciences’ loss per share estimates have narrowed from 51 cents to 11 cents for 2020 over the past 90 days. Shares of the company have increased 59.6% year to date.

AVEO’s loss per share estimates have narrowed from $1.68 to $1.25 for 2020 and from $1.71 to $1.22 for 2021 over the past 60 days. Shares of the company have increased 1.8% year to date.

Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?

The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.

Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.