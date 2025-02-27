AnaptysBio Reports Positive Phase 2b Results for Rosnilimab in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Updates on Clinical Pipeline

AnaptysBio reports positive Phase 2b results for rosnilimab in rheumatoid arthritis, with data for ulcerative colitis anticipated in Q4 2025.

AnaptysBio, Inc. announced positive results from a Phase 2b trial of its drug rosnilimab, a PD-1 depleter and agonist, for rheumatoid arthritis, achieving the highest reported Clinical Disease Activity Index low disease activity response over six months. Full clinical data is expected in Q2 2025, while top-line data for a Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis has been moved up to Q4 2025. The company is also advancing its other candidates, including ANB033 and ANB101, and has entered into a global licensing agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals to develop imsidolimab, an IL-36R antagonist. AnaptysBio reported a year-end cash position of approximately $420 million, ensuring funding through 2027. The financial results showed increased collaboration revenue and reduced net losses compared to the previous year, highlighting the company's robust performance and potential in the immunology therapeutic space.

Potential Negatives

Announced rosnilimab, a PD-1 depleter and agonist, achieved positive results from Phase 2b rheumatoid arthritis (RA) trial and highest-ever reported CDAI LDA response over 6 months



Full clinical and translational data for rosnilimab in RA in Q2 2025



Top-line Phase 2 data for rosnilimab in ulcerative colitis (UC), moved up to Q4 2025



Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers ongoing for ANB033, our CD122 antagonist, and Phase 1a trial to initiate this quarter for ANB101, our BDCA2 modulator



Announced exclusive global license agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize imsidolimab, an IL-36R antagonist



Year-end 2024 cash and investments of ~$420 million and reiterating cash runway through year-end 2027











SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.





"Rosnilimab's positive Phase 2b data in rheumatoid arthritis has revealed impressive safety, tolerability and three-month efficacy data that was sustained and surpasses six-month data from competitor all-active, head-to-head trials. In Q2 2025, we will report full clinical and translational data, further validating rosnilimab's transformative potential to restore immune homeostasis, not only in RA but also in other diseases like ulcerative colitis. We also are excited to report top-line Phase 2 data for rosnilimab in UC moved up to Q4 2025," said Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys. "Additionally, Phase 1 development of both ANB033 and ANB101 is advancing as planned. With approximately $420 million of cash coming into 2025, we are well capitalized through year-end 2027, which does not include the significant potential residual royalties and milestones from our GSK financial collaboration."







Updates on Asset Portfolio









Rosnilimab (PD-1 depleter and agonist)













Announced subcutaneously administered rosnilimab, including two once-monthly doses, achieved positive results in 424-patient Phase 2b RA trial and highest-ever reported clinical disease activity index (CDAI) low disease activity (LDA) response over 6 months





Key results for the trial were –





Achieved statistical significance on primary endpoint at Week 12 on mean change from baseline DAS28-CRP score across all three rosnilimab doses vs. placebo





Achieved statistical significance on key secondary endpoints at Week 12 on ACR20, ACR50 and CDAI LDA





Demonstrated highest-ever reported responses on key secondary endpoints at Week 14 on ACR20, ACR50, ACR70 and CDAI LDA





69% (220/318) of rosnilimab-treated patients achieved CDAI LDA at Week 14 and appear to show sustained CDAI LDA and ACR50 responses and potentially deepening ACR70 responses out to Week 28





Robust pharmacological activity observed in reduction of PD-1



high



T cells, increase in total Tregs and reduction of CRP across all doses





Rosnilimab was safe and well tolerated with similar adverse event rates vs. placebo





Full clinical and translational data anticipated in Q2 2025







Enrollment ongoing for global Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe UC





132-patient trial assessing two dose levels of subcutaneously administered rosnilimab vs. placebo (randomized 1:1:1)





Primary statistical analysis at Week 12 on well-established endpoints, including the primary endpoint of change from baseline in modified Mayo score (mMS) and supportive secondary endpoints of clinical response on mMS, clinical remission on mMS and endoscopic remission





All patients in all three study arms treat-through to Week 24 and remain blinded to treatment arm. Placebo-treated patients who achieved clinical response on partial modified Mayo score (pmMS) at Week 12 remain on placebo, while placebo-treated patients who are non-responders are crossed over to the high-dose rosnilimab treatment arm





Patients who are in clinical response on pmMS at Week 24 are eligible for an additional 26-weeks (50 weeks of total treatment), blinded treatment extension period (TEP)









Top-line data anticipated in Q4 2025







The PD-1 depletion and agonism mechanisms of rosnilimab in vitro with UC patient-derived PBMCs and a mouse model of colitis at the 2024 United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW)





Inflammatory pathway gene expression in PD-1+ conventional and regulatory T cells in human UC tissue and rosnilimab’s effects in a mouse model of colitis at the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) Congress





Synovial levels of PD-1 and the correlation with disease activity in RA at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence







ANB033 (CD122 antagonist)













Enrollment ongoing for Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers





Phase 1b indication to be disclosed at a 2025 R&D event







Enrollment ongoing for Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers







ANB101 (BDCA2 modulator)













Investigational new drug (IND) application accepted by FDA



Phase 1a trial to initiate in healthy volunteers in Q1 2025









Imsidolimab (IL-36 antagonist)













Announced an exclusive global out-license agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize imsidolimab (IL-36R antagonist)





Anaptys received $15 million, comprised of a $10 million upfront payment and $5 million for existing drug supply





Anaptys eligible to receive up to $35 million for future regulatory approvals and sales milestones in addition to a 10% royalty on global net sales











GSK Immuno-Oncology Financial Collaboration













GSK announced strong commercial performance for



Jemperli



($190 million in Q4 2024 sales) with >100% year-over-year growth



GSK anticipates top-line data in H1 2025 from COSTAR Lung Phase 3 trial comparing cobolimab, a TIM-3 antagonist, plus dostarlimab, a PD-1 antagonist, plus docetaxel to dostarlimab plus docetaxel and to docetaxel alone in patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy



GSK anticipates top-line data in 2026 from AZUR-1 pivotal Phase 2 trial of dostarlimab monotherapy in patients with untreated stage II/III dMMR/MSI-H locally advanced rectal cancer







Jemperli



received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication in December 2024











Cash Runway













Cash and investments of $420.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, and reiterating cash runway through year-end 2027













Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $420.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $417.9 million as of December 31, 2023, for an increase of $2.9 million due primarily to the $100 million underwritten registered direct offering completed in Q3 and $50.0 million received from the Sagard royalty monetization in Q2 offset by 2024 operating activities.



Collaboration revenue was $43.1 million and $91.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $9.0 million and $17.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in non-cash revenue in 2024 is due to $15.0 million and $25.0 million commercial milestones earned for annual



Jemperli



sales exceeding $250.0 million and $500.0 million during the year and increased royalties recognized for sales of



Jemperli



. For the year ended December 31, 2024, GSK reported $598.0 million in sales for



Jemperli,



a greater than 200% sales growth when compared to $175.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Research and development expenses were $42.6 million and $163.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $33.5 million and $132.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to development costs for rosnilimab, ANB032, ANB033 and ANB101 offset by a decrease in development costs for imsidolimab. The R&D non-cash, stock-based compensation expense was $3.9 million and $14.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $2.5 million and $10.2 million in the same period in 2023.



General and administrative expenses were $10.2 million and $42.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $10.3 million and $41.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The G&A non-cash, stock-based compensation expense was $4.3 million and $19.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to $5.6 million and $23.0 million in the same period in 2023.



Net loss was $21.8 million and $145.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, or a net loss per share of $0.72 and $5.12, compared to a net loss of $42.2 million and $163.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, or a net loss per share of $1.59 and $6.08.













About Anaptys







Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Other antibodies in its portfolio include ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, entering a Phase 1 trial. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and a TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889).



Jemperli



(dostarlimab-gxly)) and a TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit



www.AnaptysBio.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing of the release of data from the Company’s clinical trials, including rosnilimab’s full Phase 2b clinical trial data in rheumatoid arthritis and top-line Phase 2 clinical trial data in ulcerative colitis; whether current trends in full clinical data in rheumatoid arthritis will be maintained once complete data becomes available; whether positive clinical trial results in rosnilimab’s Phase 2b clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis increases the likelihood of getting positive results from rosnilimab’s Phase 2 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis; timing of initiation of ANB101's Phase 1 clinical trial; the potential to receive any royalties or milestone payments from the Vanda Pharmaceuticals license agreement; the potential to receive any additional milestones and royalties from the GSK collaboration; and the Company's projected cash runway. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company’s ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







Contact:







Nick Montemarano





Executive Director, Investor Relations





858.732.0178







investors@anaptysbio.com





















AnaptysBio, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except par value data)

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023





















ASSETS











Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





123,080













$





35,965













Receivables from collaborative partners









40,765

















6,851













Short-term investments









262,293

















354,939













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,738

















9,080













Total current assets









431,876

















406,835













Property and equipment, net









1,849

















2,098













Operating lease right-of-use assets









14,383

















16,174













Long-term investments









35,470

















27,026













Other long-term assets









256

















256













Total assets





$





483,834













$





452,389















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





4,002













$





4,698













Accrued expenses









39,501

















30,967













Current portion of operating lease liability









1,925

















1,777













Total current liabilities









45,428

















37,442













Liability related to sale of future royalties









353,426

















310,807













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









14,112

















16,037













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares, issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 30,473 shares and 26,597 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









30

















27













Additional paid in capital









829,860

















702,969













Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)









305

















(797





)









Accumulated deficit









(759,327





)













(614,096





)









Total stockholders’ equity









70,868

















88,103













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





483,834













$





452,389











































AnaptysBio, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Collaboration revenue





$





43,113













$





9,005













$





91,280













$





17,157













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









42,589

















33,525

















163,840

















132,283













General and administrative









10,194

















10,276

















42,389

















41,946













Acquired in-process research and development









—

















7,339

















—

















7,339













Total operating expenses









52,783

















51,140

















206,229

















181,568













Loss from operations









(9,670





)













(42,135





)













(114,949





)













(164,411





)









Other (expense) income, net:





































Interest income









5,263

















4,880

















19,794

















18,873













Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties









(17,404





)













(4,958





)













(50,087





)













(18,083





)









Other income (expense), net









21

















(2





)













14

















(2





)









Total other (expense) income, net









(12,120





)













(80





)













(30,279





)













788













Loss before income taxes









(21,790





)













(42,215





)













(145,228





)













(163,623





)









Benefit (Provision) for income taxes









6

















4

















(3





)













4













Net loss









(21,784





)













(42,211





)













(145,231





)













(163,619





)









Other comprehensive income (loss):





































Unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities









(454





)













1,553

















1,102

















4,449













Comprehensive loss





$





(22,238





)









$





(40,658





)









$





(144,129





)









$





(159,170





)









Net loss per common share:





































Basic and diluted





$





(0.72





)









$





(1.59





)









$





(5.12





)









$





(6.08





)









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





































Basic and diluted









30,448

















26,586

















28,382

















26,924











