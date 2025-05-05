AnaptysBio Reports Positive Phase 2b Results for Rosnilimab in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Provides Business Update

AnaptysBio reported positive Phase 2b trial results for rosnilimab in rheumatoid arthritis and updated data due in June.

Quiver AI Summary

AnaptysBio, Inc. announced positive Phase 2b trial results for its lead drug, rosnilimab, which targets PD-1+ T cells for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and will present updated data in June 2025. Initial Phase 2 data for rosnilimab in ulcerative colitis is expected in Q4 2025. The company is also conducting Phase 1 trials for two other candidates, ANB033 and ANB101. AnaptysBio reaffirmed its financial health with $383 million in cash and investments, alongside a $75 million stock repurchase program authorized in March 2025. Collaboration with GSK continues to yield royalties, and the company is optimistic about future developments in its product pipeline and ongoing trials, while reporting a net loss of $39.3 million for Q1 2025.

Potential Positives

Rosnilimab achieved positive results in a Phase 2b rheumatoid arthritis trial, demonstrating the highest-ever reported clinical disease activity index low disease activity response over 6 months, suggesting a strong potential for its therapeutic application.

The company’s financial stability is supported by a $75 million stock repurchase program and a cash runway projected through year-end 2027, indicating confidence in its financial health.

Collaboration revenue increased significantly, from $7.2 million in Q1 2024 to $27.8 million in Q1 2025, showcasing the effectiveness of its partnerships and strategic agreements.

AnaptysBio is advancing multiple programs, with ongoing clinical trials for both rosnilimab and additional candidates (ANB033 and ANB101), indicating a robust pipeline and future growth opportunities in the autoimmune therapeutics space.

Potential Negatives

Despite a positive outcome in the Phase 2b trial, the company reported a significant net loss of $39.3 million for Q1 2025, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Cash and investments decreased by $37.8 million from the previous quarter, raising concerns about the company's immediate financial health.

The overall negative trend in accumulated deficit, now at $798.7 million, suggests sustained operational losses affecting the company’s long-term viability.

FAQ

What is rosnilimab's role in rheumatoid arthritis treatment?

Rosnilimab is a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, showing positive results in Phase 2b trials for rheumatoid arthritis.

When will new data on rosnilimab be released?

Updated clinical and translational data for rosnilimab will be presented in the first week of June 2025.

What are the future plans for ANB033 and ANB101?

ANB033 and ANB101 are progressing through Phase 1 trials, with plans for updates in the second half of 2025.

How has AnaptysBio’s stock repurchase program impacted financials?

AnaptysBio authorized a $75 million stock repurchase program to enhance shareholder value, continuing until year-end 2027.

What are the anticipated outcomes from the collaboration with GSK?

AnaptysBio expects milestone payments from GSK based on sales performance of Jemperli, particularly reaching $1 billion in sales.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANAB Insider Trading Activity

$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 3 purchases buying 85,098 shares for an estimated $1,099,642 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOLLINGS RENTON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ANAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANAB forecast page.

$ANAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $25.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Emily Bodnar from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $19.0 on 12/11/2024

Full Release





Announced rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, achieved positive results in Phase 2b rheumatoid arthritis (RA) trial; to present updated clinical and translational data in the first week of June







Announced rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, achieved positive results in Phase 2b rheumatoid arthritis (RA) trial; to present updated clinical and translational data in the first week of June



Initial Phase 2 data for rosnilimab in ulcerative colitis (UC) on track for Q4 2025







Initial Phase 2 data for rosnilimab in ulcerative colitis (UC) on track for Q4 2025



Ongoing Phase 1a trials in healthy volunteers for ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator







Ongoing Phase 1a trials in healthy volunteers for ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator



Authorized a $75 million Stock Repurchase Program in March 2025 and reiterating cash runway through year-end 2027











SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update.





“Our lead program, rosnilimab, delivered impressive three-month Phase 2b efficacy, safety and tolerability data in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), with data through six months surpassing those of competitor all-active, head-to-head trials. We will report updated clinical and translational RA data in the first week of June, as well as initial Phase 2 ulcerative colitis (UC) data in Q4 2025, further defining rosnilimab’s game-changing potential,” said Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys. “With ANB033 and ANB101 progressing through Phase 1 trials, our autoimmune portfolio promises multiple catalysts over the next couple of years. We remain well-capitalized as we execute on our broad development plan for all three programs, while concurrently executing our $75 million stock repurchase program which are both further supported by substantial royalties and milestone payments anticipated from our GSK financial collaboration.”











PORTFOLIO UPDATES













Rosnilimab (PD-1 depleter and agonist)













Announced in February that subcutaneously administered rosnilimab, including two once-monthly doses, achieved positive results in 424-patient Phase 2b RA trial and highest-ever reported clinical disease activity index (CDAI) low disease activity (LDA) response over 6 months





Full press release can be found



here







Anaptys to host an investor call featuring Anaptys management and key opinion leaders in the first week of June to present rosnilimab’s updated Phase 2b clinical and translational data















Announced in February that subcutaneously administered rosnilimab, including two once-monthly doses, achieved positive results in 424-patient Phase 2b RA trial and highest-ever reported clinical disease activity index (CDAI) low disease activity (LDA) response over 6 months



Enrollment ongoing for global Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe UC





132-patient trial assessing two dose levels of subcutaneously administered rosnilimab vs. placebo (randomized 1:1:1)





Primary statistical analysis at Week 12 on well-established endpoints, including the primary endpoint of change from baseline in modified Mayo score (mMS) and supportive secondary endpoints of clinical response on mMS, clinical remission on mMS and endoscopic remission





All patients in all three study arms treat-through to Week 24 and remain blinded to treatment arm. Placebo-treated patients who achieved clinical response on partial modified Mayo score (pmMS) at Week 12 remain on placebo, while placebo-treated patients who are non-responders are crossed over to the high-dose rosnilimab treatment arm





Patients who are in clinical response on pmMS at Week 24 are eligible for an additional 26-week (50 weeks of total treatment) blinded treatment extension period (TEP)









Initial Phase 2 data anticipated in Q4 2025











Enrollment ongoing for global Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe UC







ANB033 (CD122 antagonist)













Enrollment ongoing for Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers





Phase 1b indication to be disclosed at H2 2025 R&D event







Enrollment ongoing for Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers







ANB101 (BDCA2 modulator)













Enrollment initiated for Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers













COLLABORATION UPDATES









GSK Immuno-Oncology Financial Collaboration













GSK announced strong commercial performance for



Jemperli



($220 million in Q1 2025 sales) with >15% quarter-over-quarter growth





GSK announced the EMA approval of



Jemperli



plus chemotherapy for all adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in January 2025















GSK announced strong commercial performance for Jemperli ($220 million in Q1 2025 sales) with >15% quarter-over-quarter growth



Anticipate receipt of a $75 million commercial sales milestone payment from GSK in either 2025 or 2026 once



Jemperli



achieves $1 billion in worldwide net sales in a calendar year











Anticipate receipt of a $75 million commercial sales milestone payment from GSK in either 2025 or 2026 once Jemperli achieves $1 billion in worldwide net sales in a calendar year



GSK anticipates top-line data in mid-2025 from COSTAR Lung Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy comparing docetaxel alone to cobolimab, a TIM-3 antagonist, plus dostarlimab, a PD-1 antagonist, plus docetaxel and to dostarlimab plus docetaxel











GSK anticipates top-line data in mid-2025 from COSTAR Lung Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced NSCLC who have progressed on prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy comparing docetaxel alone to cobolimab, a TIM-3 antagonist, plus dostarlimab, a PD-1 antagonist, plus docetaxel and to dostarlimab plus docetaxel



Recent data published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) demonstrated neoadjuvant treatment with dostarlimab resulted in organ preservation in a high proportion of patients (80% of 103 patients), including 100% (rectal; n=49), 100% (bladder; n=6), and 82% (colon; n=22) complete responses in April 2025





GSK anticipates top-line data in 2026 from AZUR-1 pivotal Phase 2 trial of dostarlimab monotherapy in patients with untreated stage II/III dMMR/MSI-H locally advanced rectal cancer







Jemperli



received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication in December 2024











Recent data published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) demonstrated neoadjuvant treatment with dostarlimab resulted in organ preservation in a high proportion of patients (80% of 103 patients), including 100% (rectal; n=49), 100% (bladder; n=6), and 82% (colon; n=22) complete responses in April 2025







Vanda Imsidolimab Collaboration













Announced an exclusive $15 million global out-license agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize imsidolimab (IL-36R antagonist), with Anaptys eligible to receive up to $35 million for future regulatory approvals and sales milestones, in addition to 10% royalty on global net sales





FDA BLA submission for generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) expected in 2025





Full press release can be found



here

















Announced an exclusive $15 million global out-license agreement with Vanda Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize imsidolimab (IL-36R antagonist), with Anaptys eligible to receive up to $35 million for future regulatory approvals and sales milestones, in addition to 10% royalty on global net sales







FINANCIAL UPDATES









Stock Repurchase Program and Cash Runway













Authorized a Stock Repurchase Program in March 2025 of $75.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock











Authorized a Stock Repurchase Program in March 2025 of $75.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock



Cash and investments of $383.0 million as of March 31, 2025, and reiterating cash runway through year-end 2027









First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $383.0 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $420.8 million as of December 31, 2024, for a decrease of $37.8 million due primarily to operating activities and $4.4 million in shares repurchased offset by $15.0 million received from Vanda Pharmaceuticals for the license of imsidolimab.











Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $383.0 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $420.8 million as of December 31, 2024, for a decrease of $37.8 million due primarily to operating activities and $4.4 million in shares repurchased offset by $15.0 million received from Vanda Pharmaceuticals for the license of imsidolimab.



Collaboration revenue was $27.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase is due to a $11.0 million increase in royalties recognized for sales of



Jemperli



and $9.6 million in revenue recognized for the Vanda license agreement.











Collaboration revenue was $27.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase is due to a $11.0 million increase in royalties recognized for sales of Jemperli and $9.6 million in revenue recognized for the Vanda license agreement.



Research and development expenses were $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $37.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to development costs relating to the Phase 2 trials in RA and UC for rosnilimab, and the Phase 1 trials for ANB033 and ANB101, offset by a decrease in development costs for imsidolimab and ANB032. The R&D non-cash, stock-based compensation expense was $4.4 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $3.5 million in the same period in 2024.











Research and development expenses were $41.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $37.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to development costs relating to the Phase 2 trials in RA and UC for rosnilimab, and the Phase 1 trials for ANB033 and ANB101, offset by a decrease in development costs for imsidolimab and ANB032. The R&D non-cash, stock-based compensation expense was $4.4 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $3.5 million in the same period in 2024.



General and administrative expenses were $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to transaction costs associated with the Vanda Pharmaceuticals license agreement. The G&A non-cash, stock-based compensation expense was $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $6.7 million in the same period in 2024.











General and administrative expenses were $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to transaction costs associated with the Vanda Pharmaceuticals license agreement. The G&A non-cash, stock-based compensation expense was $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $6.7 million in the same period in 2024.



Net loss was $39.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, or a net loss per share of $1.28, compared to a net loss of $43.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, or a net loss per share of $1.64.













About Anaptys







Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company’s pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in Phase 1 trials. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including a PD-1 antagonist (



Jemperli



(dostarlimab-gxly)) and a TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit



www.AnaptysBio.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the timing of the release of data from the Company’s clinical trials, including rosnilimab’s full Phase 2b clinical trial data in rheumatoid arthritis and top-line Phase 2 clinical trial data in ulcerative colitis; whether current trends in full clinical data in rheumatoid arthritis will be maintained once complete data becomes available; whether positive clinical trial results in rosnilimab’s Phase 2b clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis increases the likelihood of getting positive results from rosnilimab’s Phase 2 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis; timing of the R&D event for ANB033; the potential to receive any royalties or milestone payments from the Vanda Pharmaceuticals license agreement; the potential to receive any additional milestones and royalties from the GSK collaboration; and the Company's projected cash runway. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the company’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the company’s ability to protect intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.











Contact:







Nick Montemarano





Executive Director, Investor Relations





858.732.0178







investors@anaptysbio.com













AnaptysBio, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except par value data)









(unaudited)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

































ASSETS











Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





98,637













$





123,080













Receivables from collaborative partners









17,884

















40,765













Short-term investments









241,299

















262,293













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,292

















5,738













Total current assets









363,112

















431,876













Property and equipment, net









1,741

















1,849













Operating lease right-of-use assets









13,923

















14,383













Long-term investments









43,021

















35,470













Other long-term assets









256

















256













Total assets





$





422,053













$





483,834















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





6,123













$





4,002













Accrued expenses









35,952

















39,501













Current portion of operating lease liability









1,962

















1,925













Total current liabilities









44,037

















45,428













Liability related to sale of future royalties









330,382

















353,426













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









13,613

















14,112













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares, issued or outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 30,388 shares and 30,473 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









30

















30













Additional paid in capital









832,486

















829,860













Accumulated other comprehensive gain









161

















305













Accumulated deficit









(798,656





)













(759,327





)









Total stockholders’ equity









34,021

















70,868













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





422,053













$





483,834































































AnaptysBio, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Collaboration revenue





$





27,771













$





7,179













Operating expenses:





















Research and development









41,180

















37,042













General and administrative









14,130

















12,338













Total operating expenses









55,310

















49,380













Loss from operations









(27,539





)













(42,201





)









Other income (expense), net:





















Interest income









4,413

















4,584













Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties









(18,061





)













(6,317





)









Other income (expense), net









1,902

















(2





)









Total other expense, net









(11,746





)













(1,735





)









Loss before income taxes









(39,285





)













(43,936





)









Provision for income taxes









(44





)













—













Net loss









(39,329





)













(43,936





)









Unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities









(144





)













173













Comprehensive loss





$





(39,473





)









$





(43,763





)









Net loss per common share:





















Basic and diluted





$





(1.28





)









$





(1.64





)









Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic and diluted









30,644

















26,801















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.