AnaptysBio price target lowered to $66 from $75 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on AnaptysBio (ANAB) to $66 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the Smid-cap biotechnology space.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ANAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.