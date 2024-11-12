AnaptysBio price target lowered to $66 from $75 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on AnaptysBio (ANAB) to $66 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the Smid-cap biotechnology space.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ANAB:
- AnaptysBio price target lowered to $52 from $55 at H.C. Wainwright
- AnaptysBio Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results and Updates
- AnaptysBio reports Q3 EPS ($1.14), consensus ($1.65)
- AnaptysBio files $500M mixed securities shelf
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.