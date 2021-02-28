AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

A week ago, AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. AnaptysBio beat expectations with revenues of US$75m arriving 4.7% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.73, 9.9% smaller than was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ANAB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering AnaptysBio is for revenues of US$30.2m in 2021, implying a concerning 60% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.25 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$31.0m and losses of US$2.56 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a massive increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The analysts lifted their price target 9.3% to US$34.60, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic AnaptysBio analyst has a price target of US$42.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AnaptysBio shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 60%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 19% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that AnaptysBio's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AnaptysBio analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AnaptysBio (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.