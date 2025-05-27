AnaptysBio to Host Investor Call for Phase 2b RENOIR Trial Data on Rosnilimab for Rheumatoid Arthritis

AnaptysBio will discuss updated Phase 2b trial data for rosnilimab in rheumatoid arthritis on June 3, 2025.

$ANAB Insider Trading Activity

$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 3 purchases buying 85,098 shares for an estimated $1,099,642 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOLLINGS RENTON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,000

$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$ANAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $54.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $25.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Emily Bodnar from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $19.0 on 12/11/2024

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, will host an investor call and live webcast to review updated data from the global Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of investigational rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT.





During the webcast, members of Anaptys management will be joined by Paul Emery, M.D., professor, Rheumatology, University of Leeds, ​Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, U.K. and Jonathan Graf, M.D., professor of Medicine, Rheumatology, University of California, San Francisco and a RENOIR clinical trial investigator.





Additionally, Anaptys president and chief executive officer, Daniel Faga, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences following the data release:











Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY









Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings



Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings



Date and Time – Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:45am ET / 5:45am PT









Goldman Sachs 46







th







Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL









Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings



Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings



Date and Time – Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:40am ET / 5:40am PT







Live webcasts of the data release, as well as the presentation and fireside chat, will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at



https://ir.anaptysbio.com/presentations-and-events



. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.











About Anaptys











Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. The company’s pipeline also includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in Phase 1 trials. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including a PD-1 antagonist (



Jemperli



(dostarlimab-gxly)) and a TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit



www.AnaptysBio.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.











Contact:







Nick Montemarano





Executive Director, Investor Relations





858.732.0178









investors@anaptysbio.com







