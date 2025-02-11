AnaptysBio to Host Investor Call for Phase 2b RENOIR Trial Data of Rosnilimab in Rheumatoid Arthritis

AnaptysBio will discuss Phase 2b trial results for rosnilimab in rheumatoid arthritis on February 12, 2025.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on immunology therapeutics, will hold an investor call and webcast on February 12, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss top-line results from its Phase 2b RENOIR trial of rosnilimab, an investigational treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. The data will be released in a morning press release and presented during the webcast, which will also be available for replay for 30 days. AnaptysBio is advancing its lead program, rosnilimab, along with other candidates in its pipeline aimed at autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, while also collaborating with GSK on therapeutic antibodies for immuno-oncology. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

AnaptysBio will present top-line data from the Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of rosnilimab, providing potential insights into the efficacy of their investigational treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The investor call and live webcast demonstrate AnaptysBio's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders, potentially increasing investor confidence.

The future availability of a replay for 30 days allows broader access to critical data, enhancing shareholder engagement and understanding of the company's progress.

AnaptysBio highlights its innovative focus in the competitive biotechnology sector with multiple clinical trials and ongoing projects, which can attract interest from investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any results from the Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial in advance of the investor call, which may create uncertainty about the trial's success and the company's future prospects.

By focusing on the upcoming presentation without sharing preliminary results, it may raise concerns among investors regarding the drug's performance and the company's transparency.

The lack of detailed information regarding safety, efficacy, or market potential of rosnilimab prior to the conference could lead to negative stock reactions if the trial results are disappointing.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the investor call on February 12, 2025?

The investor call will review top-line data from the Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of rosnilimab for rheumatoid arthritis.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the investor call?

The live webcast will be available on AnaptysBio's website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

What is rosnilimab being studied for?

Rosnilimab is being studied for its potential to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.

Who can I contact for more information on AnaptysBio?

You can contact Nick Montemarano, Executive Director of Investor Relations, at 858.732.0178 or investors@anaptysbio.com.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, will host an investor call and live webcast to review top-line data from the global Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of investigational rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist of PD-1+ T cells, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Anaptys website at:



https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events



. The data will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.







About Anaptys







Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Other antibodies in its portfolio include ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, entering a Phase 1 trial. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist (



Jemperli



(dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit



www.AnaptysBio.com



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.











Contact:







Nick Montemarano





Executive Director, Investor Relations





858.732.0178









investors@anaptysbio.com







