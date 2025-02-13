AnaptysBio (ANAB) Surges 30.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) shares rallied 30.5% in the last trading session to close at $16.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock price soared after AnaptysBio announced meeting the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study of its investigational candidate, rosnilimab, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) across all three doses compared to placebo, at week 12. Rosnilimab is a depleter and agonist of PD-1+ T cells. Per the data readout, the candidate achieved statistical significance with at least one dose and numerical superiority at all doses. The phase IIb RENOIR study also achieved certain key secondary endpoints at Week 12, with the highest recorded responses at Week 14 despite higher-than-usual placebo rates. Rosnilimab was generally safe and overall well-tolerated in the study. ANAB expects to share full 28-week data from the RA study in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, top-line week 12 data from a separate mid-stage study of rosnilimab for ulcerative colitis is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $10.17 million, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AnaptysBio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ANAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AnaptysBio belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pacira (PCRX), closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $27.13. Over the past month, PCRX has returned 32.6%.

Pacira's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.1% over the past month to $0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4.5%. Pacira currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.