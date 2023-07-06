AnaptysBio (ANAB) Price Target Increased by 6.91% to 33.15

The average one-year price target for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been revised to 33.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.91% from the prior estimate of 31.01 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.91% from the latest reported closing price of 19.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 32,072K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 28.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,033K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,681K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing a decrease of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 49.36% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,340K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 77.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 63.93% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

