AnaptysBio (ANAB) Price Target Increased by 40.21% to 38.61

The average one-year price target for AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) has been revised to 38.61 / share. This is an increase of 40.21% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.26% from the latest reported closing price of 25.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.11%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 31,665K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 28.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,037K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 33.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 56.19% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,951K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,237K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 58.04% over the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

