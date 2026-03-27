AnaptysBio (ANAB) Price Target Increased by 21.16% to 79.82

The average one-year price target for AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) has been revised to $79.82 / share. This is an increase of 21.16% from the prior estimate of $65.87 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from the latest reported closing price of $64.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 36.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.25%, an increase of 61.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.49% to 29,148K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,880K shares representing 27.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,933K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing a decrease of 17.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,332K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 102.94% over the last quarter.

Sanofi holds 822K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 814K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares , representing a decrease of 86.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 16.46% over the last quarter.

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