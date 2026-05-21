Is AnaptysBio (ANAB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AnaptysBio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANAB's full-year earnings has moved 58.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ANAB has returned about 23.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This means that AnaptysBio, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Electromed, Inc. (ELMD). The stock has returned 29.6% year-to-date.

In Electromed, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AnaptysBio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 430 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, so ANAB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Electromed, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 77 stocks and is ranked #134. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -16.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to AnaptysBio, Inc. and Electromed, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.