AnaptysBio (ANAB) Moves 9.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) shares rallied 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $18.71. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company announced that the board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan under which it may repurchase up to $75,000,000 of the outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%. Revenues are expected to be $18.23 million, up 153.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AnaptysBio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ANAB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

AnaptysBio belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX), closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $7.69. Over the past month, MGTX has returned 3.6%.

For MeiraGTx , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +26.9% over the past month to -$0.38. This represents a change of +50.7% from what the company reported a year ago. MeiraGTx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

