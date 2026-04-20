Anaptys Completes Spin-Off Of First Tracks; Focuses On Royalties; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) has completed the separation of its biopharma operations into a new company, First Tracks Biotherapeutics, Inc., marking a strategic shift to become a royalty management business. The move allows Anaptys to exclusively oversee financial collaborations tied to Jemperli with GSK and Imsidolimab with Vanda, with a clear focus on protecting and returning royalty value to shareholders.

The spin-off was finalized on April 20, 2026, with Anaptys shareholders receiving one share of First Tracks Bio common stock for every share of Anaptys held as of April 6, 2026. Anaptys will continue trading under the ticker ANAB, while First Tracks Bio will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TRAX.

CEO Daniel Faga described the new structure as a "virtual business model" with limited staff and minimal operating expenses, designed to deliver efficiency and a greater than 95% EBIT margin. With approximately $140 million - $145 million in net cash, Anaptys believes it is well positioned to operate without complexity while maximizing shareholder returns.

First Tracks will carry forward Anaptys's former biopharma operations, while Anaptys itself transitions into a streamlined royalty management company. The separation underscores a strategic focus on monetizing out-licensed assets rather than pursuing in-house drug development.

ANAB has traded between $17.11 and $73.30 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $50.62, up 12.49%.

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