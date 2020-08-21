Anaplan (PLAN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Anaplan PLAN is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 26.



Anaplan expects second-quarter revenues between $103 million and $104 million. The consensus mark for revenues currently stands at $103.8 million, suggesting growth of 22.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has been steady at 12 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 32.1%.

Anaplan, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Anaplan, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Anaplan, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Expansion of Anaplan’s user base is expected to have benefited its second-quarter performance. Solid demand for the company’s connected-planning solution, owing to the ongoing digital transformation among global enterprises, is expected to have aided the dollar-based network-expansion rate, which was 117% in the last-reported quarter.



Notably, at the end of the fiscal first quarter, the company served 367 customers with more than $250K in annual recurring revenues, which reflected impressive year-over-year growth of 32%.



However, the coronavirus-led disruption is expected to have hurt the momentum in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, operating costs are expected to have increased due to the company’s go-to-market and technology-platform investments, thereby negatively impacting profitability.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Anaplan has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and is #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bill.com BILL has an Earnings ESP of +10.45% and a Zacks Rank #3.



eGain Corporation EGAN has an Earnings ESP of +55.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

