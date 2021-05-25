Anaplan (PLAN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Anaplan PLAN is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 27.



The company expects first-quarter revenues between $126.5 million and $127.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same currently stands at $127 million, suggesting growth of 22.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has been steady at 9 cents per share over the past 30 days. The company had reported loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate over the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.8%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Expansion of Anaplan’s user base is expected to have benefited its first-quarter performance. Solid demand for the company’s connected-planning solution, owing to the ongoing digital transformation among global enterprises, is expected to have aided the dollar-based network expansion rate, which was 114% in the last-reported quarter.



Moreover, at the end of fiscal fourth quarter, the company served 453 customers with more than $250K in annual recurring revenues, which reflected impressive year-over-year growth of 37%. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, Anaplan’s strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deliver Anaplan platform on AWS has been a key catalyst. Top-line growth is expected to reflect the benefits of a strong partner base that includes the likes of Google and McKinsey.



Nevertheless, operating costs are expected to have increased due to the company’s go-to-market and technology-platform investments, thereby negatively impacting profitability in first-quarter fiscal 2022.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Anaplan has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Digital Turbine APPS has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VMware VMW has an Earnings ESP of +10.20% and is #3 Ranked.



Nutanix NTNX has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.

