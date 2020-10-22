Anaplan (PLAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $58.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software developer had lost 1.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PLAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.73 million, up 22.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.80 million, which would represent changes of +22.73% and +26.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. PLAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

