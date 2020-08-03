Anaplan (PLAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $44.99, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had lost 5.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.80 million, up 22.78% from the year-ago period.

PLAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $434.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.27% and +24.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. PLAN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

