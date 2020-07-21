Anaplan (PLAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed the most recent trading day at $45.34, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had lost 3.94% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $103.80 million, up 22.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $434.44 million, which would represent changes of +2.27% and +24.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. PLAN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

