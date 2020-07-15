Anaplan (PLAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $45.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software developer had lost 0.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.26% in that time.

PLAN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLAN to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $103.80 million, up 22.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $434.44 million, which would represent changes of +2.27% and +24.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. PLAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.