Anaplan (PLAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Anaplan Inc (Symbol: PLAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.60, changing hands as low as $61.54 per share. Anaplan Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAN's low point in its 52 week range is $46.0035 per share, with $86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.58.

