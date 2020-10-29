Anaplan (PLAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed the most recent trading day at $56.71, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the software developer had lost 10.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.73 million, up 22.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.80 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.73% and +26.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

