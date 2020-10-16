Anaplan (PLAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $62.42, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the software developer had gained 7.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.55%.

PLAN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLAN to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.73 million, up 22.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.80 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.73% and +26.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

