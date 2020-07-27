Anaplan (PLAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed the most recent trading day at $44.78, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had gained 0.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

PLAN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.80 million, up 22.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $434.44 million, which would represent changes of +2.27% and +24.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

