Anaplan (PLAN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed the most recent trading day at $62.71, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software developer had gained 8.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PLAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.73 million, up 22.73% from the year-ago period.

PLAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.80 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.73% and +26.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.