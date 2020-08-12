Anaplan (PLAN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $44.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software developer had lost 3.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 26, 2020. On that day, PLAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $103.80 million, up 22.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $434.44 million. These totals would mark changes of +2.27% and +24.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.