Anaplan (PLAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed the most recent trading day at $66.25, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had gained 8.35% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 24, 2020. On that day, PLAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.73 million, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter.

PLAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.80 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.73% and +26.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

