Anaplan (PLAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $62.52, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had lost 1.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PLAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.73 million, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.80 million, which would represent changes of +22.73% and +26.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. PLAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

