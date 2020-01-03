Anaplan (PLAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed the most recent trading day at $54.35, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software developer had gained 2.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PLAN is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.99 million, up 40.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $346.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +34.25% and +44.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLAN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.