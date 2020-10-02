Anaplan (PLAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $63.23, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the software developer had gained 9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLAN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLAN to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $109.79 million, up 22.8% from the year-ago period.

PLAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $438.93 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.73% and +26.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PLAN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

