Anaplan (PLAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Anaplan (PLAN) closed at $47.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software developer had gained 6.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.81% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.27% in that time.

PLAN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 26, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PLAN to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $103.80 million, up 22.78% from the prior-year quarter.

PLAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $434.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.27% and +24.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PLAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.