Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares plunged 23% in the week since its latest full-year results, closing yesterday at US$64.99. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$448m and statutory losses were US$1.10 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:PLAN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Anaplan's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$553.3m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$1.21. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$551.4m and US$1.12 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Anaplan after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts held their revenue numbers steady, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$83.44, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Anaplan analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Anaplan'shistorical trends, as next year's 24% revenue growth is roughly in line with 29% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Anaplan is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Anaplan. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$83.44, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Anaplan going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Anaplan (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

