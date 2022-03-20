Anaplan Agrees To Be Taken Private By Thoma Bravo In $10.7 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), a provider of cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, agreed to be taken private by a software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $10.7 billion.

The offer represents a premium of about 46% to the volume weighted average price of Anaplan stock for the five days ending March 18, 2022.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Anaplan Board of Directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Anaplan stockholders and regulatory approval.

Upon completion of the transaction, Anaplan's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

PLAN closed Friday regular trading at $50.59 up $3.56 or 7.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.