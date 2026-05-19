Analyzing OKLO Post Q1 Results and Fresh AI-Nuclear Milestones

Oklo Inc.OKLO remains one of the most watched names in advanced nuclear energy, and its first-quarter 2026 update gave investors a clearer view of both the opportunity and the risks. The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, continued to build out its power, fuel and isotope platform, and highlighted developments tied to data-center and artificial intelligence (AI) demand. Yet, Oklo is still a pre-revenue business, so the investment case depends less on current sales and more on execution and funding discipline. The partnerships with Meta Platforms META and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA are central to that story, linking OKLO’s nuclear strategy to clean, reliable power and AI-enabled engineering.

OKLO’s Q1 Results Show Progress

OKLO reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents. The earnings beat was helped by interest and dividend income, while operating expenses rose as the company invested across power, fuel and isotopes. Net loss was $33.1 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $9.8 million.

Liquidity remains a key support. Oklo ended the quarter with about $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, including $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $900 million in marketable securities. The company also filed a new at-the-market equity program of up to $1 billion, replacing a prior $1.5 billion facility. That flexibility matters because the Idaho Aurora powerhouse, Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center and 1.2-gigawatt campus with META require long timelines and heavy upfront capital.

Image Source: Oklo Inc.

Execution Moves From Plans to Projects

Management emphasized that OKLO is moving from strategy to execution. The company advanced work on Aurora-INL at Idaho National Laboratory, Aurora-Ohio, the Eielson Air Force Base cogeneration project, the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility and isotope assets. A major recent milestone was the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (“NRC”) approval of OKLO’s Principal Design Criteria topical report for the Aurora powerhouse in Idaho.

The META and NVIDIA partnerships give these milestones broader meaning. The planned 1.2-gigawatt Aurora-Ohio campus with META links Oklo to large-scale data-center power demand. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA partnership with Los Alamos National Laboratory is aimed at using AI-enabled modeling, digital twins and validation work for plutonium-bearing fuels. META represents potential demand for clean baseload power, while NVIDIA supports tools that may help speed technical development. The META and NVIDIA partnerships, therefore, strengthen OKLO’s nuclear-to-AI infrastructure narrative.

OKLO’s Price Performance, Estimates and Valuation

OKLO’s stock performance shows why investors need balance. Shares have surged more than 650% since the company’s May 2024 IPO, but the stock has declined more than 30% over the past six months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates also point to caution. As a pre-revenue company, OKLO is not yet being valued on traditional earnings power. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings implies a 7% decrease, while the estimate for 2027 implies a 25% decrease.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation has improved, but it is not risk-free. OKLO trades at around 3.9 times book value, below its subindustry and sharply down from a peak above 35 times. That lower multiple may look more reasonable, but the stock still depends on project approvals, fuel availability, construction execution and the conversion of the META and NVIDIA partnerships into long-term value.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI Demand Creates Opportunity, But Risks Remain

The investment case is attractive because the world needs more reliable power, and AI data centers are intensifying that need. OKLO’s model targets clean, always-on energy through small advanced reactors, with fuel recycling and isotopes adding possible future value streams. The META and NVIDIA partnerships place OKLO near two major themes: AI infrastructure and power scarcity.

However, investors should not ignore the risks. OKLO has no meaningful revenue today, nuclear projects face regulatory and construction uncertainty, and additional equity raises can dilute shareholders. Competition from other small modular reactor developers and large-scale power providers is also likely to grow. The META and NVIDIA partnerships are promising, but they do not remove the need for disciplined execution.

Conclusion

OKLO’s first-quarter update showed real progress: a narrower-than-expected loss, strong liquidity, regulatory momentum for Aurora-INL, project movement in Ohio with META, and AI-enabled fuel work with NVIDIA. These developments support the view that Oklo is building a differentiated advanced nuclear platform tied to data-center and AI power demand. At the same time, the company remains pre-revenue, losses are widening, estimates are under pressure and execution risk is high. Given the powerful long-term opportunity but significant near-term uncertainty, investors may prefer to wait for more proof of commercialization. OKLO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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