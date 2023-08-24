Analyzing Natural Gas: Will Uptrend Prevail After Recent Price Swings?

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 25.08.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas triggered a bearish continuation early in the session but towards the end it was showing promise. Initially, natural gas undercut its prior swing low of 2.46 from August 2, before finding support around 2.43 and bouncing. Today’s candlestick has turned green after being red earlier. Plus, natural gas is on track to close back above the 2.46 swing low. At the time of this writing, it is sitting at resistance of the uptrend line, which previously represented support.

Which Way Natural Gas?

The question for natural gas is whether it will continue to progress lower, or find support and turn back up to continue to evolve the uptrend? Today’s price action leans towards the latter. If today’s low is not exceeded to the downside, natural gas should progress higher. Of course, today’s price action is not enough to provide an answer. Additional signs are needed.

Progression Hinges on Exceeding Today’s High, Testing EMA Resistance

A rally above today’s high of 2.57 has natural gas next testing resistance of the 12-Day EMA, which is around 2.61. After breaking above that line there are a series of daily highs going up to 2.67. The highs are relatively close together generating a price range from 2.64 to 2.67. Since resistance could be seen anywhere within that range a daily close above the higher level of 2. 67 can be used for higher confidence that resistance has been broken through. Also, at that point natural gas will also be closing above the downtrend line. That line marked dynamic resistance of the retracement.

If Bear is Not Done

On the downside, if further declines are in the works there are a couple of potential support areas to watch. The first comes from previous swing highs and is at 2.41. That is followed by an area of Fibonacci confluence at 2.35, where two Fibonacci levels identify a similar price point.

RSI Oscillator Points to Potential Bottom

Finally, it is interesting to see that the relative strength index (RSI) momentum oscillator bottomed at the same level as occurred on the previous three retracements in natural gas most recently. That reading on the RSI is 42.26. Each of the three previous readings marked a swing low in natural gas and it certainly could again this time.

