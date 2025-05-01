Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.85 9.71 11.28 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 33.03 23.59 7.21 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 129.58 19.50 17.39 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 105.61 19.41 15.46 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 45.91 53.41 13.45 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 25.33 7.40 4.15 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 453.42 13.85 15.16 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.44 2.95 5.68 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 99.43 22.60 7.58 10.11% $0.02 $0.21 4.72% Qualys Inc 27.03 9.58 7.73 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 47.25 5.98 3.31 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 18.53 15.52 1.21 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 59.05 85.67 1.77 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 89.38 23.29 8.34 8.34% $0.71 $1.47 12.05%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.85 is lower than the industry average by 0.36x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.71 , which is 0.42x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.28 , which is 1.35x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.17% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 51.82x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.05%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values its sales more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker than its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth suggests that Microsoft is expanding rapidly compared to its industry counterparts.

