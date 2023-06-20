Analyzing ITT's 10% YTD Surge: Will the Upward Trend Persist?

Shares of ITT Inc. ITT have rallied 10% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 2.7% decrease. The upside can be linked to strength in end markets like aerospace and defense, and the company’s shareholder-friendly policies.

What’s Aiding ITT?

Higher sales volume, pricing actions and the acquisition of Habonim are benefiting ITT’s Industrial Process (IP) segment. Demand in connectors and components and favorable pricing policies are aiding the company’s Connect & Control Technologies (CCT) segment. Strong demand in IP’s short-cycle business and CCT’s aerospace market and robust pump project activity are supporting ITT’s top line.



ITT’s measures to expand operations through asset additions support its top-line growth. The acquisition of Micro-Mode Products, Inc. in May 2023 enhanced ITT's product portfolio and customer base, specifically for long-term defense programs. The addition of Micro-Mode expanded the company's existing North American connectors platform, which is part of its CCT segment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders through dividends holds promise. In the first three months of 2023, ITT’s dividend payment totaled $24.2 million and share repurchases were $30 million. The quarterly dividend rate was also hiked by 10% in February 2023.

Will the Uptrend in Shares Last?

In the quarters ahead, ITT is likely to benefit from its focus on fulfilling customers’ needs, operational execution, and innovation and growth investments. Also, the company has been investing in product innovation across its friction technologies, connectors and pump businesses for a while, which is likely to drive its performance in the near term.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ITT currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



Griffon Corporation GFF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. In the past 60 days, Griffon’s earnings estimates have increased 12.5% for fiscal 2023. The stock has surged 4.5% in the year-to-date period.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 7.1%. The stock has improved 23.5% in the year-to-date period.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has increased 30.3% in the year-to-date period.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.