Analyzing Eli Lilly In Comparison To Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in comparison to its major competitors within the Pharmaceuticals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Eli Lilly Background

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Eli Lilly and Co 104.10 56.12 19.63 19.02% $3.12 $7.09 25.98% Novo Nordisk A/S 43.60 34.64 15.19 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Johnson & Johnson 24.24 5.39 4.55 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Merck & Co Inc 21.10 6.63 4.65 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 39.73 6.42 5.20 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 22.70 5.39 4.69 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 28.39 1.64 2.53 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 36.92 17.18 9.70 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% GSK PLC 13.98 4.48 1.81 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 42.73 0.82 1.44 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 21.13 3.98 4.07 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 19.15 1.85 2.02 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.04 34.97 0.79 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 30.17 5.97 6.63 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 16.34 1.97 3.01 3.04% $0.09 $0.15 -3.11% Average 26.09 9.38 4.73 21.2% $34.06 $70.8 11.09%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By carefully studying Eli Lilly, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 104.1 for this company is 3.99x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 56.12 which exceeds the industry average by 5.98x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 19.63, which is 4.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.02% that is 2.18% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.12 Billion is 0.09x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $7.09 Billion is 0.1x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 25.98% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.09%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Eli Lilly in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

As Eli Lilly is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Eli Lilly in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability and operational efficiency compared to industry peers. However, the high revenue growth rate may indicate potential for future growth and market expansion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.