Analyzing Apple In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.76 44.16 7.50 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.11 0.88 0.73 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.49 19.59 3.06 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Super Micro Computer Inc 17.48 3 0.94 1.72% $0.4 $0.67 -18.99% Pure Storage Inc 158 12.26 5.30 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 15.17 2.99 1 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 7.44 0.84 0.59 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 12.62 1.64 0.55 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 33.76 5.89 1.74 9.34% $0.34 $0.82 12.18%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 30.76 is 0.91x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 44.16 , which is 7.5x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.5 , surpassing the industry average by 4.31x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 27.77% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 94.85x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 54.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 12.18%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of profitability, Apple shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins, outperforming industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future performance relative to competitors.

