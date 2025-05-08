Analyzing Apple In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.57 43.88 7.45 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.96 0.86 0.72 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% Super Micro Computer Inc 17.68 3.04 0.95 1.72% $0.4 $0.67 -18.99% NetApp Inc 17.23 19.29 3.01 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 153.68 11.93 5.15 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 15.17 2.99 1 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 7.07 0.80 0.56 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 11.91 1.55 0.52 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 32.96 5.78 1.7 9.34% $0.34 $0.82 12.18%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.57 significantly below the industry average by 0.93x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 43.88 which exceeds the industry average by 7.59x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.45 , which is 4.38x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 27.77% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion is 94.85x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 54.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 12.18%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

As Apple is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability, while the low revenue growth may indicate a need for expansion strategies to align with industry trends.

