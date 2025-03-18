Analyzing Apple In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.97 48.15 8.27 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 18.23 3.99 1.27 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.62 0.82 0.69 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.27 19.35 3.02 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 163.52 12.66 5.48 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.94 1.28 0.98 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 9.97 0.57 0.61 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 17.51 2.27 0.76 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 20.88 0.87 0.53 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 33.49 5.23 1.67 6.54% $0.39 $0.79 23.1%

Upon analyzing Apple, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.97 for this company is 1.01x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 48.15 relative to the industry average by 9.21x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.27, surpassing the industry average by 4.95x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 52.2% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion is 117.72x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 73.76x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 3.95% compared to the industry average of 23.1%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

As Apple is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

