Analyzing Apple In Comparison To Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 39.22 55.60 9.55 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 25.67 5.52 2.08 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 10.75 1.10 0.92 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 22.75 28.15 4.04 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 163.77 14.77 7.39 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Western Digital Corp 14.17 1.41 1.08 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 10.20 0.58 0.62 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 56.76 3.47 1.05 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 21.73 0.91 0.55 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 40.73 6.99 2.22 7.43% $0.42 $0.82 21.69%

Through a meticulous analysis of Apple, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 39.22, which is 0.96x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 55.6 which exceeds the industry average by 7.95x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.55, which is 4.3x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 51.31% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 71.06x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 21.69%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

