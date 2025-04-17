Analyzing Amazon.com In Comparison To Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.52 6.47 2.93 7.34% $38.55 $88.9 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.62 1.86 1.93 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 8.86 2.98 2.53 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 54.77 24.05 5.04 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 9.59 1.56 0.34 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 265.38 9.37 1.28 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.57 5.91 3.19 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 34.05 3.97 2.99 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.29 1.17 0.45 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% Dillard's Inc 8.53 2.74 0.77 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 13.54 3.39 2.09 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Nordstrom Inc 13.71 3.50 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.32 0.67 0.13 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 52.59 3.36 0.97 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 6.26 0.18 0.04 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 60.50 8.24 0.31 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 38.11 4.86 1.49 5.26% $7.37 $16.29 10.33%

When closely examining Amazon.com, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 31.52 is 0.83x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.47 , which is 1.33x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.93 , surpassing the industry average by 1.97x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 2.08% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $88.9 Billion , which indicates 5.46x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.49% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.33%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.