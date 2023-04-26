Analyzing Active Fixed Income Manager Performance

A recent blog post by the UBS Chief Investment Office analyzed the performance of active fixed income managers in 2022. Given the rise in rates and challenging macro environment, it’s not surprising that there was a large dispersion in returns which rewarded active managers who were able to successfully navigate the turbulence.

Another factor contributing to this dispersion was the outperformance of short duration bonds as compared to longer duration ones. Similarly, floating rate bonds also outperformed vs fixed rate. In municipal and corporate debt, higher quality outperformed lower quality.

As a result, many active fixed income managers were able to outperform their benchmarks. However, there are some challenges when it comes to assessing active manager performance. Fro one, fixed income indices’ individual holdings are often illiquid and don’t reflect transaction costs.

With these caveats in mind, there are still some important takeaways to consider. Active managers tend to perform better in less efficient markets, where there is more opportunity for alpha. Additionally, active managers tended to outperform when they had more flexibility to take advantage of various drivers of potential outperformance.

Finsum: Active fixed income managers outperform vs passive indices in 2022. Here are some reasons why.

