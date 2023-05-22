News & Insights

Personal Finance

Analyzing Active Fixed Income ETF Outperformance

May 22, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Analyzing Active Fixed Income ETF Outperformance

In an article for ETF.com by Michelle Lodge, she examines whether success in portfolio management is a matter of skill or luck. According to survey results from S&P Dow Jones, there is little connection between good choices made by a manager and portfolio performance. 

According to Craig Lazarra, the Director of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones, “Our report for year-end 2022 finds little evidence of persistent active management success, despite considering a variety of metrics and lookback periods.” 

According to the research, investors are better off with low-cost, diversified ETFs. Additionally, success in terms of picking stocks and ETFs is not repeatable. Additionally even in a poor year for passive funds, 51% of active managers still underperformed their benchmarks in 2022. 

Another piece of evidence cited is that managers who outperformed in the first half of the last decade, failed to outperform in the second-half of the decade. The same dynamic appears with active fixed income managers with no indication that success in one year is likely to repeat in subsequent years. 

Finsum: Research shows that active fixed income and equity outperformance is unlikely to repeat in following years.  

  • fixed income
  • advisors
  • active etfs
  • bonds

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.