Analyzing 4 Astounding Cases of Financial Apps Removed and Reinstated on Apple's App Store

Apple’s iOS App Store has evolved in a relatively short period of time into a technological juggernaut housing some of the world’s most impressive games, innovations and financial tools. However, despite masses of daily users and commanding a significant market share, the store has come in for its fair share of criticism in recent years.

Holding an estimated market value of some $6.3 trillion according to App Annie, it’s understandable that applications from within the financial sector are eager to find themselves listed on the App Store, but as the four examples below show, becoming available for download in the store and staying there are two different matters.

Appealing to the whims of Apple has proved to be a frustrating task for leading tech companies, and in 2022 both Daniel Ek and Elon Musk, CEOs of Spotify and Twitter respectively, called out Apple’s strict guidelines for its apps.

"Apple continues to stand in the way of Spotify’s and other developers’ abilities to provide a seamless user experience, and its restrictions hurt both creators and consumers alike," said Ek after the tech giants rejected Spotify’s app three times in October 2022.

In the following cases, we’ll explore how some financial apps can find themselves banished from the App Store entirely for some time while Apple mulls their validity. With this in mind, let’s dive into four cases of financial apps being removed and reinstated on Apple’s App Store:

1. MetaTrader 4 & 5

It’s uncommon to see a platform that’s so universally popular and as well rated by users as MetaQuotes’ MetaTrader 4 & 5 platforms to be removed from the app store, but on September 24th 2022, the much-loved forex app disappeared without warning.

The only sign MetaQuotes received to suggest that something was wrong arrived on September 23rd, whereby Apple sent a letter to the company stating that the firm's trading apps do not comply with the App Store Review Guidelines.

The reason behind the ban has been subject of much speculation, from perceived ties to Russia to accusations of fraudulent behavior among MetaTrader users. Unfounded cries of corporate espionage also rang out from small clusters of disgruntled traders.

However, MetaTrader’s story ultimately becomes a blueprint on how companies can recover from the setback of an App Store suspension.

By Wednesday 12th October 2022, less than three weeks on from its surprise App Store removal, MetaTrader 5 launched a brand new web terminal that offered sweeping upgrades in a variety of areas.

The purpose of the release of this updated web terminal was to quickly provide traders with a tool for work that can fully replace mobile applications. Working through traditional browsers and mobile device browsers alike, the updated terminal was a direct and functional response to the ongoing issues with the App Store.

MetaQuotes also remained in communication with Apple on the matter, and on March 7 2023, nearly six months after its app store removal, MetaTrader 4 & 5 returned to the marketplace.

“We are happy that the situation has been resolved and we managed to find an understanding with Apple,” explained Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes. “Our company respects the requirements of any marketplace and always strives to meet them. We feel responsible to our users and therefore we did our best to provide clarifications on the issues raised by Apple in a timely manner. I also want to thank the traders, brokers, and media, who actively showed their support.”

2. Tinkoff

Geopolitical tensions have also seen the temporary removal of established financial applications from the App Store. In March 2023, Tinkoff Bank, the Russian digital lender, was deleted from Apple’s App Store in the wake of fresh EU sanctions.

With many major Russian lenders having their apps deleted from Apple and Google app stores in the wake of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, Tinkoff was included in the European Union’s tenth package of sanctions against Russia as its military campaign in Ukraine continued.

"Already installed apps will work as usual, you can still transfer money, top up your account and perform other operations," read a Tinkoff statement on the matter. Trading in Euros was also suspended on the app in the wake of the sanctions.

In addition to this, Tinkoff’s brokerage app, which was used by millions of retail investors, had also been deleted from the App Store.

The removal of Russian apps in the wake of the EU sanctions is nothing new, and users can expect an eventual reinstatement once the conflict finds a peaceful conclusion.

3. Yahoo Finance

Sometimes finance apps can fall victim to geopolitical action. One of the most famous recent cases of this came in the form of Yahoo Finance’s impromptu removal from China’s iOS App Stores.

The app became a popular tool for investors in China to access news stories from media outlets that were generally blocked by China’s Great Firewall and other instances of online censorship towards external media firms.

It was perhaps due to this fact, or due to the publication of a Bloomberg story that criticized China’s tech crackdown at the time, that caused the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to earmark the app for removal.

According to Apple Censorship, Yahoo Finance was removed from the Chinese iOS App Store on October 14th 2021.

Although the popular financial news app is yet to return, 2022’s easing of tight regulations on tech-based stocks may pave the way for a future reinstatement, but given China’s history of suspicion towards U.S. organizations, the current geopolitical unease between the two nations may need to calm beforehand.

4. Fortnite

The reason that Fortnite is included in this list of financial apps that have been removed from the App Store is down to both its bustling in-app economy, the feature that its ultimate delisting revolves around, and because this particular case is simply too important to avoid.

In 2020, Fortnite was among the App Store’s most popular games, with millions of players using their iPhones to play the mobile version of the game each day. However, as season 4 of Fortnite loomed, Fortnite creator, Epic Games, took exception to the App Store’s 30% royalty on apps and in-app purchases.

Because Fortnite is a free-to-play game, it generates its revenue through in-app purchases and its ‘battle pass’ subscription structure. This caused a problem for Epic Games, which ultimately began to draw up plans to either do an end run around Apple’s payment processor or negotiate with Apple to lower its percentage share on purchases.

Eventually, Fortnite encouraged players to buy their in-game currency, ‘V-Bucks’ directly from Epic Games at a discount. Apple saw the move as a gross violation of Epic’s contractual obligations with the company and removed Fortnite Mobile from the app store–kicking off a major lawsuit in the process.

While relations between Epic Games and Apple remain frosty, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has teased that Fortnite Mobile would return to iOS in 2023, indicating that this particular dispute could be close to reaching a conclusion.

Although Apple has come under fire for its trigger-happy approach to App Store management, the company can be credited with its commitment to continually reviewing cases and reconsidering decisions when new evidence comes forward.

It’s through this approach that largely helps to keep investors and more general iPhone users safe online. However, with a famously low-tolerance for apps that challenge App Store terms and conditions, it’s highly unlikely that we’ve seen the last of Apple’s reputation for ruling over financial apps with an iron fist.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.