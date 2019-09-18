Analytics Unicorn Datadog Will Fetch an $8 Billion Valuation with its IPO

Featured under VC-Backed IPOs in our 2019 Fall IPO Preview: Datadog (DDOG) is scheduled to go public later this week.



Datadog (DDOG), which provides a monitoring and analytics platform for companies' technology stacks, plans to raise more than $600 million by offering 24.0 million shares at a price range of $24 to $22. That’s up from the original range of $19 to $22, a sign of strong demand. At the midpoint of the new range, Datadog would command a market value of $8.1 billion. Founded in 2010, Datadog booked $266 million in sales over the last 12 months. The New York, NY-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DDOG. Backed by Index Ventures, Datadog will be New York’s largest VC-backed tech IPO in more than 20 years.



Datadog (DDOG) joins the year's growing list of VC-backed tech companies going public at $5+ billion market caps (UBER, LYFT, WORK, PINS, CRWD). While its sales multiple is not cheap (28x trailing sales), neither are its closest comps. And with +82% growth in the LTM and near-breakeven EBITDA, Datadog may earn its place among the new elite software names.



Market size: $27+ billion

Competitors: AppDynamics, New Relic, Dynatrace

IPO Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Credit Suisse



Read about other upcoming tech unicorns in our 2019 Fall IPO Preview.

DataDog's full IPO profile is available with a free trial of IPO Pro now, the IPO data platform giving you all of the IPO information you need, all in one place.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.