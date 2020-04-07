Analytics firm Glassbox raises $40 mln, brings total raised to $70 mln

TEL AVIV, April 7 (Reuters) - Glassbox, which has developed an analytics platform aimed at improving user experiences on web and mobile applications, said on Tuesday it has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital.

Existing investors include Updata Partners, Ibex Investors, Gefen Capital and CEIIF. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to $70 million.

Glassbox, which is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, said it will use the funding to expand globally and to enhance its products.

The company said its revenue has more than doubled three years in a row.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

